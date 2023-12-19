HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

HEICO has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. HEICO has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HEICO to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $147.69 and a twelve month high of $186.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

View Our Latest Report on HEI

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.