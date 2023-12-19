Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $182.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a one year low of $181.27 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

