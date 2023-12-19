Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

