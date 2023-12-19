Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 166.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.67. 312,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

