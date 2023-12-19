Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,170. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

