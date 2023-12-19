Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.82. The company had a trading volume of 246,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,215. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

