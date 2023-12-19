Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,170,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,729. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

