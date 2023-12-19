Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,991 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

