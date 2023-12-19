Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

