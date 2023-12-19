Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up approximately 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. 541,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

