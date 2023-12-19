Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

