HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is North Growth Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 2.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

