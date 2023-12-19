Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $460.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.60. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.