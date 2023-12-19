Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. 442,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
