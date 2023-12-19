Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Underperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their underperform rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

