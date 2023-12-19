Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 553 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

