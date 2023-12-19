Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 869 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after buying an additional 3,912,291 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,711,000 after buying an additional 186,521 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after buying an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

