Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 22,346 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.67% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

