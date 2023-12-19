Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 2,542 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,254,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.