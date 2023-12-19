Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 587 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,142,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,467,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after buying an additional 188,231 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 362,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,255 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 455,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

