Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 75 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $211.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.16. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

