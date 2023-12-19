Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

