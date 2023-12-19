Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AFL opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

