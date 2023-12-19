Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,360,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

