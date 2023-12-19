Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $218.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

