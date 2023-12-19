Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

