Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $188.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.06 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

