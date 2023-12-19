Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40.4% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $609,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $407.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $407.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

