Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 131.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $436.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $436.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.