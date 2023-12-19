Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

