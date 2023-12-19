Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $182.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.73. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $181.27 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

