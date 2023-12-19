Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
