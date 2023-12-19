Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 221.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 66,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

