Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

