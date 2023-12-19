Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 1,917 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
