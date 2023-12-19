Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

