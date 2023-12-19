Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
DVY opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.