Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

