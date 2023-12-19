Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ingersoll Rand traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 523161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

