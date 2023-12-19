Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $120.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Shares of INGR stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
