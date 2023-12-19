Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $120.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

