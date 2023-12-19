Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.