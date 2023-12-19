Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,479 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 11.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.