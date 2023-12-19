Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

PAPR stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

