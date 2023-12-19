Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after buying an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 110,839 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

