Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

