Insider Buying: Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) Director Jens Grønning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.07 per share, with a total value of C$30,140.00.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.99. 473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.97. Algoma Central Co. has a one year low of C$14.14 and a one year high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$577.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). Algoma Central had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of C$205.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9096692 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Central

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.