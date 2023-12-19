Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires 526 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £226.18 ($286.05).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 576 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £224.64 ($284.10).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji sold 453,468 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £167,783.16 ($212,195.73).

Centaur Media Price Performance

CAU stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 48.10 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 114,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36.40 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.69 ($0.72). The company has a market capitalization of £70.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,603.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.86.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Further Reading

