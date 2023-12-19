Insider Buying: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Acquires 2,175 Shares of Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21.
Marie Josee Lamothe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
REI.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.36. 170,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.72. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$23.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.