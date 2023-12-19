Insider Buying: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Acquires 2,175 Shares of Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21.

Marie Josee Lamothe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

REI.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.36. 170,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.72. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$23.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.21.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

