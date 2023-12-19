Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 36,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,744. The stock has a market cap of $792.29 million, a P/E ratio of -459.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 90,278 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,882,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,002,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

