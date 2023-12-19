Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Sells 1,095 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

Garmin stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 122,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,806. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Garmin by 3,997.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after acquiring an additional 282,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.