Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL traded down $5.34 on Tuesday, reaching $413.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,413. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.37 and its 200 day moving average is $395.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

